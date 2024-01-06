The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) are heavy, 19.5-point favorites as they look to continue a 13-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 134.5 points.

West Virginia vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -19.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 134.5 points.

The average over/under for West Virginia's contests this season is 137.8, 3.3 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, West Virginia has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

West Virginia has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Mountaineers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies West Virginia has a 7.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

West Virginia vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 2 16.7% 75.9 144.2 49.4 118.9 133.5 West Virginia 4 36.4% 68.3 144.2 69.5 118.9 138

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The Cougars covered the spread three times in five Big 12 games last year.

The Mountaineers score an average of 68.3 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 49.4 the Cougars give up.

West Virginia has put together a 6-5 ATS record and a 5-8 overall record in games it scores more than 49.4 points.

West Virginia vs. Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 8-4-0 6-3 2-10-0 West Virginia 6-5-0 0-0 4-7-0

West Virginia vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston West Virginia 16-2 Home Record 13-4 11-0 Away Record 3-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

