How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) aim to extend a 13-game winning streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (14-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns' 90.8 points per game are 37.1 more points than the 53.7 the Mountaineers allow.
- Texas is 14-1 when it scores more than 53.7 points.
- West Virginia is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 90.8 points.
- The Mountaineers record 25.9 more points per game (81.8) than the Longhorns allow (55.9).
- When West Virginia puts up more than 55.9 points, it is 12-0.
- Texas has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.8 points.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns give up.
- The Longhorns make 51.8% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.
West Virginia Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
Texas Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 103-52
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|W 85-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Cincinnati
|W 68-53
|WVU Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Texas
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|W 97-52
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|L 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|W 74-47
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|TCU
|-
|Moody Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.