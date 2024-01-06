The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) go on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild have lost four games in a row.

The Blue Jackets have a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 35 goals while allowing 39 in that period. On the power play, 25 opportunities have resulted in four goals (16.0% success rate).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+110)

Blue Jackets (+110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 13-19-8 this season and are 4-8-12 in overtime matchups.

Columbus has earned 15 points (4-5-7) in its 16 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Columbus has seven points (2-7-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have earned 27 points in their 22 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 12 games and picked up 19 points with a record of 8-1-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 3-4-3 (nine points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 10-14-5 to record 25 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.05 19th 18th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 21st 30.1 Shots 29.2 25th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 22nd 18.03% Power Play % 14.55% 25th 29th 72.66% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 11th

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

