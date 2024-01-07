Amari Cooper against the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Cam Taylor-Britt is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Browns meet the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.

Browns vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 155.0 10.3 14 55 6.41

Amari Cooper vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper leads his team with 1,250 receiving yards on 72 receptions with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Cleveland ranks 19th in the NFL in passing yards (3,553) and 19th in passing touchdowns (22).

The Browns' scoring attack has been looking good this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 382 total points (23.9 per game).

Cleveland carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.4 times per game (third in NFL).

In the red zone, the Browns rank 12th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 68 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 50.7%.

Cam Taylor-Britt & the Bengals' Defense

Cam Taylor-Britt has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Cincinnati is conceding the fourth-most yards in the league at 255.2 per game (4,083 total passing yards against).

The Bengals' points-against average on defense is 21st in the league, at 23.1 per game.

Cincinnati has given up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players this season.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown pass to 19 players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Cam Taylor-Britt Rec. Targets 128 60 Def. Targets Receptions 72 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.4 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1250 48 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.3 4.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 271 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 4 Interceptions

