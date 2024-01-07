In the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN final on Sunday, Andrey Rublev faces Emil Ruusuvuori.

Rublev is the favorite to take home the tournament championship against Ruusuvuori, with -350 odds against the the underdog's +250.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN

The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Emil Ruusuvuori -350 Odds to Win Match +250 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 28.6% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrey Rublev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Rublev defeated Juncheng Shang 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Ruusuvuori defeated No. 43-ranked Sebastian Ofner, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

In his 80 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Rublev has played an average of 26.5 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Rublev has played 46 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.4% of games.

In the past 12 months, Ruusuvuori has competed in 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.3% of the games. He averages 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has played 29 matches and averaged 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

In head-to-head matchups, Rublev has two wins, while Ruusuvuori has one. In their most recent meeting on August 15, 2023, Ruusuvuori came out on top 7-6, 5-7, 7-6.

In nine total sets against each other, Rublev has clinched six, while Ruusuvuori has secured three.

Rublev and Ruusuvuori have squared off in 98 total games, and Rublev has won more often, securing 55 of them.

Ruusuvuori and Rublev have squared off three times, and they have averaged 32.7 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.