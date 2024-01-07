At Paycor Stadium on Sunday, January 7, the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Cleveland Browns, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (382.8 yards allowed per game), the Bengals have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL by averaging 318.4 yards per game. The Browns are generating 23.9 points per contest on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 20.7 points per game (11th-ranked) on defense.

Bengals vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+7) Over (37.5) Browns 24, Bengals 20

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has put together a 6-8-2 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati games have gone over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

Bengals games have had an average of 44 points this season, 6.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Browns have a 27.8% chance to win.

Cleveland has won 11 games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Browns have been an underdog by 7 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Cleveland and its opponent have combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

The average total for Browns games is 38.3 points, 0.8 more than this game's over/under.

Bengals vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 20.9 23.1 22.8 19.8 19.1 26.5 Cleveland 23.9 20.7 22.3 13.9 25.9 29.4

