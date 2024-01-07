Bengals vs. Browns Injury Report — Week 18
Entering their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Paycor Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report.
Bengals vs. Browns Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Bengals enter this matchup following a 25-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last game.
Their last time out, the Browns deefated the New York Jets 37-20.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trenton Irwin
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|Hamstring
|Out
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Corey Bojorquez
|P
|Quad
|Questionable
|Duron Harmon
|S
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Mike Ford
|CB
|Calf
|Out
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Shoulder
|Out
|Shelby Harris
|DT
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Out
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Out
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Oblique
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
Rep the Bengals or the Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bengals Season Insights
- The Bengals have the 22nd-ranked offense this year (318.4 yards per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 382.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Bengals rank 20th in scoring offense (20.9 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (23.1 points allowed per game) this year.
- The Bengals sport the 11th-ranked passing offense this year (234.4 passing yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 255.2 passing yards allowed per game.
- While Cincinnati's run defense ranks 26th with 127.6 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking worst (84 rushing yards per game).
- With 24 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (third in NFL), the Bengals' +9 turnover margin is the fourth-best in the NFL.
Bengals vs. Browns Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-7)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-350), Browns (+275)
- Total: 37 points
Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.