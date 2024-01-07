The Cleveland Browns (11-5) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals and Browns recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 7 37.5 -350 +275

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

The average point total in Cincinnati's outings this year is 44, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals have covered the spread six times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Bengals have gone 6-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Cincinnati has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have combined with their opponent to score more than 37.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Cleveland's outings this season have a 38.3-point average over/under, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

The Browns are 11-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won twice.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.

Bengals vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 20.9 20 23.1 21 44 11 16 Browns 23.9 9 20.7 11 38.3 9 16

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.

In Cincinnati's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Bengals' offense has played worse in divisional contests, as they've put up 7.3 fewer points against teams in their division (13.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (20.9 points per game). The situation hasn't been much better on the defensive side of the ball, as they've surrendered 27 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering only 23.1 points per game in all games.

The Bengals have a -35-point scoring differential on the season (-2.2 per game). The Browns have outscored opponents by 51 points (3.2 per game).

Browns

Over its last three contests, Cleveland has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three contests, the Browns have gone over the total twice.

In AFC North games, the Browns are scoring fewer points (19) than their overall average (23.9) but also conceding fewer points (19.6) than overall (20.7).

The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-35 total points, -2.2 per game), while the Browns have scored 51 more points than their opponents (3.2 per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 44.4 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23.6 24 ATS Record 6-8-2 3-3-2 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.3 37.7 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.3 21.2 21.4 ATS Record 11-5-0 8-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-2 2-5-2 7-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 6-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.