The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -10.5 236.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 236.5 points 10 times.

The average point total in Cleveland's games this season is 224.6, 11.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 19-16-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has won 14, or 70%, of the 20 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 10 28.6% 113.1 224.3 111.4 234.3 224.5 Spurs 16 47.1% 111.2 224.3 122.9 234.3 233.3

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 19 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.

The 113.1 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.8 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.9).

Cleveland is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 19-16 1-1 18-17 Spurs 14-20 6-4 21-13

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Cavaliers Spurs 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-9 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-14 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122.9 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 13-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 15-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-4

