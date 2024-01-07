Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Donovan Mitchell, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Cleveland Cavaliers-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Sunday's points prop bet for Mitchell is 28.5 points. That is 0.9 more than his season average of 27.6.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Sunday's assist over/under (6.5).

Mitchell has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +108)

Jarrett Allen's 14.4-point scoring average is 3.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 9.7 per game -- is 2.8 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (12.5).

Allen has picked up 3.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -154)

Sunday's over/under for Max Strus is 14.5 points, 0.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 5.1 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).

Strus averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Sunday's over/under.

Strus averages 2.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 higher than Sunday's prop total.

He has grabbed 10.1 boards per game, 1.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.8 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

