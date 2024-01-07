With the Cleveland Browns taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is David Bell a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will David Bell score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell's 10 catches have yielded 99 yards (12.4 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 19 occasions.

Bell, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

David Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 3 27 0 Week 6 49ers 3 1 6 0 Week 12 @Broncos 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 2 12 0 Week 14 Jaguars 3 1 41 1 Week 16 @Texans 2 1 6 0 Week 17 Jets 3 2 7 0

Rep David Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.