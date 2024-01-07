Elijah Moore was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Moore's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Elijah Moore and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore's season stats include 640 yards on 59 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus nine carries for 11 yards. He has been targeted 104 times.

Keep an eye on Moore's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Elijah Moore Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 72 Rec; 1250 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 104 59 640 191 2 10.8

Moore Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5 2 30 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 2 14 0 Week 10 @Ravens 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Steelers 7 6 60 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 3 44 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 4 83 0 Week 14 Jaguars 6 3 42 0 Week 15 Bears 3 2 17 0 Week 16 @Texans 4 2 19 0 Week 17 Jets 6 5 61 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.