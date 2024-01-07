In the Week 18 tilt between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Harrison Bryant score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Harrison Bryant score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Bryant has hauled in 13 balls (on 20 targets) for 81 yards (5.8 per game) and three scores this year.

Bryant has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Harrison Bryant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 2 5 1 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 2 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 12 @Broncos 1 1 2 1 Week 13 @Rams 5 5 49 1 Week 15 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 17 Jets 3 2 14 0

