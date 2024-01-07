Joe Mixon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Mixon's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Mixon has rushed for 923 yards on 243 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and has 51 catches (62 targets) for 370 yards.

Joe Mixon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

No other running back is on the injury report for the Bengals.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mixon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 243 923 8 3.8 62 51 370 2

Mixon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1 Week 12 Steelers 8 16 0 2 44 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 19 68 2 6 49 0 Week 14 Colts 21 79 1 3 46 0 Week 15 Vikings 10 47 1 3 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 11 43 0 2 7 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 21 65 0 4 22 1

