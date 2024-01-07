When Joe Mixon suits up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 18 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mixon's team-high 923 rushing yards (57.7 per game) have come on 243 carries, with eight touchdowns.

Mixon also has 370 receiving yards (23.1 per game) on 51 catches, with two TDs.

Mixon has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in seven games in all.

In two of 16 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1 Week 12 Steelers 8 16 0 2 44 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 19 68 2 6 49 0 Week 14 Colts 21 79 1 3 46 0 Week 15 Vikings 10 47 1 3 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 11 43 0 2 7 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 21 65 0 4 22 1

