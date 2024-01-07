Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Goodwin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 18, Goodwin has four receptions for 67 yards -- 16.8 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 33 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: Elijah Moore (LP/concussion): 59 Rec; 640 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 72 Rec; 1250 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Goodwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 4 67 21 0 16.8

Goodwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Colts 2 1 6 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0 0 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Bears 1 1 57 0 Week 16 @Texans 1 0 0 0

