Max Strus' Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 114-90 win over the Wizards (his previous game) Strus posted nine points.

With prop bets available for Strus, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.9 14.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.1 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.0 PRA -- 22.9 22.5 PR -- 19 18.5 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Strus's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Strus has made 5.0 shots per game, which accounts for 11.7% of his team's total makes.

Strus is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122.9 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the league, conceding 46.7 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league, giving up 28.1 assists per contest.

Conceding 14.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Max Strus vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 27 12 4 3 2 0 1 12/10/2022 16 4 1 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.