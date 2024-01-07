After securing a victory in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent tournament, Scottie Scheffler is set to compete in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii from January 4-7.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

+550 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Scheffler has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five eight times and with a top-10 score in 10 of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Scheffler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in each of his past three tournaments.

Scheffler has qualified for the weekend in 20 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 7 -12 273 3 20 12 15 $21.7M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Scheffler's past two appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 every time, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 10th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Scheffler played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

The par-73 course measures 7,596 yards this week, 595 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Scheffler has played i the last year (7,322 yards) is 274 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,596).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler finished in the 63rd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 2.85 strokes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Hero World Challenge, which was good enough to place him in the 95th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Hero World Challenge, Scheffler was better than 100% of the competitors (averaging 4.4 strokes).

Scheffler shot the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge.

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Scheffler had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 3.1).

Scheffler's nine birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were more than the field average (7.5).

In that most recent outing, Scheffler's showing on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at six).

Scheffler finished the Hero World Challenge bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (9.5) with 12 on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Scheffler recorded two bogeys or worse, fewer than the field average of 2.4.

