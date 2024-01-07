Our computer model predicts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take down the Montana Grizzlies on Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Toyota Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-21) 49.2 South Dakota State 35, Montana 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have won twice against the spread this season.

No Jackrabbits game has gone over the point total this year.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

The Grizzlies and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackrabbits vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 38.4 9.7 41 4 32 8.5 Montana 32.2 16.8 38.3 25.3 29 19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.