Tee Higgins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Higgins' stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Higgins has been targeted 76 times, with season stats of 656 yards on 42 receptions (15.6 per catch) and five TDs.

Tee Higgins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Ja'Marr Chase (LP/shoulder): 96 Rec; 1197 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Higgins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 76 42 656 235 5 15.6

Higgins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 3 3 36 0 Week 14 Colts 4 2 72 0 Week 15 Vikings 8 4 61 2 Week 16 @Steelers 8 5 140 1 Week 17 @Chiefs 2 1 19 0

