The Pittsburgh Penguins, Bryan Rust included, will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rust are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Bryan Rust vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Rust Season Stats Insights

Rust has averaged 15:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In Rust's 25 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 25 games this season, Rust has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 25 games this season, Rust has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Rust's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rust has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rust Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 25 Games 5 21 Points 4 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.