Will Chad Ruhwedel Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 8?
Will Chad Ruhwedel find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruhwedel stats and insights
- Ruhwedel is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Ruhwedel has zero points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Ruhwedel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 3-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
