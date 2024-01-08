Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 8?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Erik Karlsson going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in five of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted five shots in two games against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Karlsson has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:11
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|26:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|26:06
|Away
|L 7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.