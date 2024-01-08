Erik Karlsson will be among those on the ice Monday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Fancy a bet on Karlsson in the Penguins-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Erik Karlsson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 38 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 18 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 16 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 38 Games 4 27 Points 4 6 Goals 1 21 Assists 3

