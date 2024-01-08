Will Evgeni Malkin Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 8?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Evgeni Malkin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Malkin stats and insights
- Malkin has scored in 12 of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted six shots in two games against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Malkin has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 13.1% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Malkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|16:42
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 7-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
