The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Evgeni Malkin, are in action Monday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Malkin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Malkin has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 38 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Malkin has a point in 23 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Malkin has an assist in 17 of 38 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Malkin has an implied probability of 63.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Malkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 38 Games 5 33 Points 4 14 Goals 0 19 Assists 4

