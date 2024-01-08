Will Jake Guentzel Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 8?
Will Jake Guentzel find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Guentzel stats and insights
- Guentzel has scored in 14 of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has attempted five shots in two games versus the Flyers this season, and has scored two goals.
- Guentzel has picked up three goals and six assists on the power play.
- He has a 13.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17.0 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Guentzel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/4/2024
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:30
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|23:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|20:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|19:04
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:25
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:01
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.