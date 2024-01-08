Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Guentzel's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jake Guentzel vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel has averaged 20:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In Guentzel's 38 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Guentzel has a point in 29 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points 10 times.

Guentzel has an assist in 21 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Guentzel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 38 Games 5 43 Points 5 18 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

