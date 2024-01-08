For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Noel Acciari a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

Acciari has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Acciari has zero points on the power play.

Acciari averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 13:22 Home L 3-1 1/4/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 17:09 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 12:09 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:43 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

