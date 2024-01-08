Penguins vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - January 8
The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Noah Cates
|LW
|Out
|Foot
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 115 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- Their +11 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 113 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- Philadelphia concedes 2.7 goals per game (107 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +6.
Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-125)
|Flyers (+105)
|6
