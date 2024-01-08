How to Watch the Penguins vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Penguins and Flyers meet on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info
Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|Penguins
|2-1 (F/OT) PHI
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|Flyers
|4-3 (F/SO) PHI
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 104 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Penguins' 115 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Penguins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|38
|18
|25
|43
|18
|13
|20%
|Sidney Crosby
|38
|22
|19
|41
|30
|33
|60.8%
|Evgeni Malkin
|38
|14
|19
|33
|38
|36
|50.9%
|Erik Karlsson
|38
|6
|21
|27
|39
|27
|-
|Kris Letang
|38
|3
|23
|26
|29
|16
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers concede 2.7 goals per game (107 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 113 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals during that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|39
|21
|16
|37
|13
|26
|31.6%
|Joel Farabee
|39
|12
|17
|29
|13
|11
|41.9%
|Sean Couturier
|37
|10
|17
|27
|19
|32
|52%
|Travis Sanheim
|38
|4
|21
|25
|29
|20
|-
|Owen Tippett
|39
|12
|10
|22
|12
|15
|40.6%
