Coming off a defeat last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Penguins and Flyers meet on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers Penguins 2-1 (F/OT) PHI 12/2/2023 Penguins Flyers 4-3 (F/SO) PHI

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 104 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Penguins' 115 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 38 18 25 43 18 13 20% Sidney Crosby 38 22 19 41 30 33 60.8% Evgeni Malkin 38 14 19 33 38 36 50.9% Erik Karlsson 38 6 21 27 39 27 - Kris Letang 38 3 23 26 29 16 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers concede 2.7 goals per game (107 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Flyers have 113 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that time.

Flyers Key Players