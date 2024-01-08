The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) are favorites when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins are -125 on the moneyline to win, while the Flyers have +105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Trends

In the 21 times this season the Penguins have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 9-12 in those games.

The Flyers have been an underdog in 28 games this season, with 14 upset wins (50.0%).

Pittsburgh has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -125.

Philadelphia has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +105 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 6-4-0 6.3 3.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.30 3.10 7 17.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 5-5 3-6-1 6.1 2.70 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.70 2.60 3 8.3% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.