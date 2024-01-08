Sidney Crosby and Joel Farabee will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors with 43 points. He has scored 18 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.

Crosby is another important player for Pittsburgh, with 41 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists.

Evgeni Malkin has scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in 38 games for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 7-3-2. He has given up 33 goals (2.62 goals against average) and made 363 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny is a top offensive contributor for his club with 37 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded 21 goals and 16 assists in 39 games (playing 19:14 per game).

Farabee is a top contributor for Philadelphia, with 29 total points this season. In 39 contests, he has scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists.

This season, Sean Couturier has 10 goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 27.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson has a 9-5-3 record this season, with a .904 save percentage (30th in the league). In 17 games, he has 395 saves, and has conceded 42 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Penguins vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 2.9 25th 6th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.74 6th 4th 33.3 Shots 33.1 6th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 26th 14.63% Power Play % 10.16% 32nd 8th 83.05% Penalty Kill % 86.29% 2nd

