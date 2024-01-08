Penguins vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Flyers are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-125)
|Flyers (+105)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have compiled a 9-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Pittsburgh has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- Pittsburgh's 38 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 22 times.
Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info
Penguins vs. Flyers Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|115 (21st)
|Goals
|113 (23rd)
|104 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|107 (8th)
|18 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (31st)
|20 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (2nd)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Pittsburgh hit the over in six of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Penguins are ranked 21st in the NHL with 115 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- The Penguins have allowed the sixth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 104 (2.7 per game).
- The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +11.
