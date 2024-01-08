The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Flyers are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-125) Flyers (+105) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have compiled a 9-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Pittsburgh's 38 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 22 times.

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins vs. Flyers Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 115 (21st) Goals 113 (23rd) 104 (6th) Goals Allowed 107 (8th) 18 (25th) Power Play Goals 13 (31st) 20 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (2nd)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

Pittsburgh hit the over in six of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Penguins are ranked 21st in the NHL with 115 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

The Penguins have allowed the sixth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 104 (2.7 per game).

The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +11.

