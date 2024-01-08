Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jake Guentzel, Travis Konecny and others in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 43 points. He has 18 goals and 25 assists this season.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Jan. 6 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Jan. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Capitals Jan. 2 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 vs. Blues Dec. 30 0 2 2 9

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Sidney Crosby has 41 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Jan. 6 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Jan. 4 1 2 3 3 vs. Capitals Jan. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 0 1 2

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Evgeni Malkin's 33 points this season have come via 14 goals and 19 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Jan. 6 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Jan. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Jan. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Konecny has scored 21 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 37 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.4 shots per game, shooting 16%.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 6 1 0 1 5 vs. Blue Jackets Jan. 4 2 0 2 7 at Oilers Jan. 2 1 1 2 5 at Flames Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Kraken Dec. 29 1 0 1 1

Joel Farabee Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Joel Farabee has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Farabee Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 6 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jackets Jan. 4 0 2 2 4 at Oilers Jan. 2 0 2 2 3 at Flames Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 at Kraken Dec. 29 0 0 0 3

