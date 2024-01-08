When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pierre-Olivier Joseph find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Joseph stats and insights

Joseph is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

Joseph has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Joseph recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 16:22 Home L 3-1 1/4/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 16:56 Away W 6-5 1/2/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 16:21 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 10-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-2 10/13/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.