Reilly Smith will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Looking to bet on Smith's props? Here is some information to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Smith has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 38 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in 14 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Smith has an assist in 10 of 38 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Smith's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Smith has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 107 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 38 Games 4 20 Points 1 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

