Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (17-19) and New Orleans Pelicans (22-15) will match up on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Klay Thompson is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO

ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors' Last Game

In their previous game, the Warriors lost to the Raptors on Sunday, 133-118. Their top scorer was Thompson with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 25 0 3 0 0 5 Moses Moody 21 3 1 1 0 4 Trayce Jackson-Davis 16 11 2 0 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Pelicans topped the Kings 133-100. With 30 points, CJ McCollum was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 30 7 4 0 2 7 Brandon Ingram 15 4 8 1 1 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 15 12 1 0 1 1

Warriors vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry's numbers for the season are 27.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest, shooting 45.0% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with 4.6 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.

Dario Saric's numbers for the season are 10.5 points, 5.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 1.5 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.

Kevon Looney is putting up 5.4 points, 2.5 assists and 7.3 boards per game.

Watch Curry, Brandon Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram's averages for the season are 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Jonas Valanciunas contributes with 14.2 points per game, plus 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

McCollum provides the Pelicans 20.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5.0 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Herbert Jones' averages for the season are 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels averages 6.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.8 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the field.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 24.7 3.1 5.3 1.0 0.6 4.0 Brandon Ingram NO 20.4 4.2 6.1 1.2 1.2 1.3 Brandin Podziemski GS 10.5 6.2 4.5 1.3 0.1 1.9 CJ McCollum NO 19.1 4.6 4.6 1.1 0.8 4.2 Jonas Valančiūnas NO 12.4 9.9 1.8 0.7 0.9 0.5 Klay Thompson GS 18.0 2.7 2.5 0.6 0.6 3.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.