The Cleveland Cavaliers' (21-15) injury report has three players listed heading into their Thursday, January 11 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (16-21) at AccorHotels Arena. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last outing on Sunday, the Cavaliers secured a 117-115 win against the Spurs. Jarrett Allen scored a team-high 29 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9 Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Day'Ron Sharpe: Questionable (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France

AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and YES

NBA TV, BSOH, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.