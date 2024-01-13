West Virginia vs. Texas January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) playing the Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Max Abmas: 17.1 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
West Virginia vs. Texas Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Texas AVG
|Texas Rank
|314th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|79.2
|82nd
|128th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|43rd
|167th
|37
|Rebounds
|37.6
|137th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|244th
|287th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|233rd
|12.8
|Assists
|16.9
|36th
|70th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
