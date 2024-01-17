The Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) will lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in NBA, 30.6 points per game) to help them knock off Donovan Mitchell (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOH, and BSWI.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, BSOH, BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Jarrett Allen posts 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Max Strus posts 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Caris LeVert posts 16.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Georges Niang puts up 8.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo generates 30.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Bucks.

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Bucks are receiving 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Brook Lopez this year.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

Khris Middleton is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Bucks 113.1 Points Avg. 124.8 112.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 47.5% Field Goal % 50.0% 35.0% Three Point % 38.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.