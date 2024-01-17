The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 team, the Oklahoma Sooners (12-1, 0-0 Big 12), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Information

West Virginia Players to Watch

Quinn Slazinski: 15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Kobe Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ofri Naveh: 4.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalon Moore: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank 39th 82.5 Points Scored 68.3 313th 23rd 63.2 Points Allowed 69.5 136th 81st 39.0 Rebounds 37.7 129th 162nd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th 134th 8.0 3pt Made 6.2 290th 114th 14.5 Assists 12.8 230th 241st 12.4 Turnovers 10.7 93rd

