The Cincinnati Bengals have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, ninth-ranked in the league as of October 9.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), the Bengals are ninth-best in the NFL. They are far below that, 23rd, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Bengals' Super Bowl odds down from +1100 at the start of the season to +2500. Among all teams in the league, that is the 16th-biggest change.

The Bengals have a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has posted one win against the spread this season.

Two of the Bengals' five games have hit the over.

The Bengals have gone 2-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bengals rank second-worst in total offense (264.8 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 20th with 350.2 yards allowed per game.

On offense, the Bengals rank 27th in the NFL with 16.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th in points allowed (350.2 points allowed per contest).

Bengals Impact Players

Ja'Marr Chase has 44 receptions for 476 yards (95.2 per game) and three TDs in five games.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 1,045 yards (209.0 per game), completing 62.4%, with five touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

In five games, Joe Mixon has rushed for 328 yards (65.6 per game) and one score.

In four games, Tee Higgins has 12 catches for 129 yards (32.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Daxton Hill has helped set the tone with two picks to go with 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in five games.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +3500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1800 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans L 27-3 +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals W 34-20 +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +450 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +550 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.