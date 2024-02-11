The Cleveland Browns right now have +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Browns higher (12th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

The Browns were +3500 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of the Browns winning the Super Bowl, based on their +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.

One of the Browns' four games this season has hit the over.

The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Browns rank 21st in total offense this season (316.3 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 196.8 yards allowed per game.

Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up just 15.0 points per game. They rank 23rd on offense (19.0 points per game).

Browns Impact Players

Deshaun Watson has passed for 678 yards (226.0 per game), completing 63.7%, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Watson has scored one touchdown and picked up 83 yards.

On the ground, Jerome Ford has scored one touchdown and gained 186 yards (46.5 per game).

In the passing game, Ford has scored two times, with 10 catches for 77 yards.

Amari Cooper has 18 receptions for 259 yards (64.8 per game) and one TD in four games.

On the ground, Pierre Strong Jr. has scored one time and gained 77 yards (19.3 per game).

In four games for the Browns, Myles Garrett has amassed 5.5 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +2500 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +5000 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +10000 4 October 1 Ravens L 28-3 +1800 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +450 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +25000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +75000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +10000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +2500

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.