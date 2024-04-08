Bookmakers have given the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Mountaineers host the Monmouth Hawks. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

West Virginia NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

West Virginia Team Stats

West Virginia is outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game with a +8 scoring differential overall. It puts up 67.0 points per game (268th in college basketball) and gives up 59.0 per outing (77th in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for West Virginia and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

West Virginia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 West Virginia has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best West Virginia Players

Quinn Slazinski leads the Mountaineers in scoring, putting up 18.0 points per game.

Kobe Johnson leads West Virginia with 4.0 assists a game and Jesse Edwards paces the squad with 13.0 rebounds per matchup.

Seth Wilson is the top three-point shooter for the Mountaineers, hitting 3.0 per contest.

Edwards records 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocks per game, both team-high averages.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.