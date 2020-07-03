Man arrested on child pornography charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from South Webster faces charges in connection with a child pornography case, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Frank E. Andrews, 39, faces multiple felony charges, including 25 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office was notified June 28 about a possible child pornography case after an investigation by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators found more than 100 suspected child pornography photos and videos had been uploaded onto a digital device.

An investigation of a home in the 500 block of Jackson Street in South Webster turned up computers and cellphones, among other evidence.

Andrews was taken to the Scioto County Jail. His bond is $145,000. He is set to appear Monday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

