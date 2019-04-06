West Virginia, Ohio & Kentucky | News Weather Sports | WSAZ

Most people can expect a restoration time around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
As more states make it legal to smoke marijuana, some government officials, researchers and others worry what that might mean for one of the country's biggest public health successes: curbing cigarette smoking
The Ashland Police Department have arrested a suspect to a robbery Friday morning.
The python research done at Big Cypress National Preserve is focused on controlling the invasive species.
The grandmother of a boy missing since 2011 hopes publicity surrounding a hoax perpetrated by a man claiming to be her...
Gerard Matthew Spencer, 35, is wanted for first degree murder.
A train whistle could be heard echoing throughout Huntington, West Virginia late Saturday evening.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has defended her office's dismissal of charges against Jussie Smollett, saying the...
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar's office in...
George Blankin faces charges for giving a false name and obstruction without...
US wants up to 2 years to identify potentially thousands of children who were separated from their parents at the border...
Historic flooding in Nebraska has caused more than a billion dollars worth of damage, the water...
McDonald's is hoping to put 200 people across the Tri-State to work during interview sessions in April.
West Virginia health officials are investigating an increase in HIV cases, mainly among intravenous drug users in Cabell...
The Justice Department said in a court filing it will take at least a year to review about 47,000 cases of unaccompanied children...
The winners of Saturday evening's Final Four semifinal games will face off on Monday in the national...
The Bengals waived halfback Mark Walton Saturday after he was arrested three times this year.
It's a very exciting time for WSAZ NewsChannel 3.
Deputies say they caught the suspect burglarizing several cars in the parking lot outside the jail after he was released...
Ohio says it's taking steps to address the disclosure of personal information for hundreds of people who use a state benefits portal.
Speaking at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Trump touted his actions to move the...
The federal government is investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting more than 70 people in Kentucky and four other states.
Since the report of multiple cases, Holden Central Elementary School has been...
Loughry was sentenced earlier this year after being found guilty on charges including mail and wire fraud...
The company gave employees the news Friday. Impacted workers were sent home.
A federal judge is halting sales of high-capacity ammunition magazines, giving state officials a chance to appeal his...
The woman reported the incident at the Huntington Mall...
The tourist and her guide were allegedly abducted at gunpoint on Tuesday evening by four men wielding guns and dressed in military uniforms, officials said.
"If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I'm sorry, even though I didn't," Kodak said on Saturday.
An attorney representing the officers told NBC News that they are not guilty and are confident a jury of their peers will acquit them.
In the ban's first year, just 6 percent of those who applied for waivers to enter the U.S. were approved, according to new State Department data.
"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring," WWE said in a statement.