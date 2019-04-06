West Virginia, Ohio & Kentucky | News Weather Sports | WSAZ

Several thousand customers without power in Cabell County

Most people can expect a restoration time around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Smoking pot vs. tobacco: What science says about lighting up

As more states make it legal to smoke marijuana, some government officials, researchers and others worry what that might mean for one of the country's biggest public health successes: curbing cigarette smoking

UPDATE | Police arrest robbery suspect

The Ashland Police Department have arrested a suspect to a robbery Friday morning.

Record 17-foot python with 73 developing eggs caught by researchers in Florida

The python research done at Big Cypress National Preserve is focused on controlling the invasive species.

      Missing boy's grandmother hopes hoax will generate new leads

      UPDATE | Man wanted for murder after Charleston homicide

      Malfunctioning train whistle echos throughout Huntington

      Police searching for Charleston murder suspect

      Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast

      Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast

      Prosecutor defends dropping charges against Jussie Smollett

      Man charged with threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar

      Thong-wearing Florida man arrested while building shed with garbage on stranger’s property

      US wants 2 years to ID migrant kids separated from families

      Farmers helping farmers: Kentuckians taking help to Nebraska after flooding

      McDonald's to hire 200 employees around Tri-State

      Official: County 'ripe' for HIV outbreak among drug users

      US says reuniting separated families laborious process

      Final Four: Texas Tech will meet last-second winners Virginia in title game

      Bengals let go of Mark Walton after a series of arrests

      WSAZ under construction: Behind-the-scenes of our studio renovations

      Florida man arrested for burglary minutes after leaving jail

      Ohio addressing disclosure of personal information

      Trump tells GOP Jewish conference Democrats would ‘leave Israel out there’

      Health officials: E. coli cases affecting more than 70

      UPDATE | Parents, school officials meet to discuss scabies, communication in Logan County

      UPDATE | Former W.Va. Supreme Court justice Loughry reports to prison

      UPDATE | Former CSX employee reacts to shop closure

      Judge again halts high-capacity magazine sales in California

      American tourist kidnapped in Uganda found safe

      The tourist and her guide were allegedly abducted at gunpoint on Tuesday evening by four men wielding guns and dressed in military uniforms, officials said.

      Station bans Kodak Black's music over his comments about Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend

      "If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I'm sorry, even though I didn't," Kodak said on Saturday.

      Officers who allegedly forced man to lick urinal indicted on civil rights offenses

      An attorney representing the officers told NBC News that they are not guilty and are confident a jury of their peers will acquit them.

      'People have forgotten': Thousands of families remain separated by Trump's travel ban

      In the ban's first year, just 6 percent of those who applied for waivers to enter the U.S. were approved, according to new State Department data.

      Bret 'Hit Man' Hart punched by man who rushed stage at WWE event

      "An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring," WWE said in a statement.