WVU Postpones Summer Hoops Start

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU summer basketball workouts were supposed to start Monday, July 6 and the key word in that sentence was the verb. WVU athletics announced Sunday that they are postponing the start of it for 14 days due to the most recent COVID-19 test results. 5 players and 1 staff member tested positive and workouts for those athletes who test negative can start Monday, July 20.

All who tested positive will begin a self-isolation period for the next 2 weeks and contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed and they will also self-quarantine.

“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.