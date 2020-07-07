Advertisement

Two hurt in ambulance crash

By WSAZ News
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people with Portsmouth Ambulance were injured early Tuesday morning in a rollover crash.

The crash happened on Rt. 23 in the Rosemount area. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the ambulance driver fell asleep and crashed. Witnesses say the vehicle rolled.

Troopers say there were no patients on board the ambulance when it crashed. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. One was flown. Their conditions are unknown.

Rt. 23 reopened during the overnight hours.

