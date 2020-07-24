Infant in critical condition after shooting in Ohio Township

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - An infant is in critical condition after a shooting in Ohio Township.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened on Double Creek Road in Ohio Township just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived on scene an immediately rendered aid to the victim, an infant.

The infant was transported to a hospital in Huntington by Gallia County EMS, where they are in critical condition at this time.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

